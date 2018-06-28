The international community should be wary of Iran and closely watch Tehran’s actions, as it continues to pose the international threat, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said on Thursday.

“We strongly believe that Iran is a threat; we strongly believe that we can’t take our eyes off Iran.

“Iran continued to violate resolution after resolution by building ballistic missiles and supporting terrorism by the fact that they continue to sell arms to Houthis in Yemen,’’ Haley said in an address at the India-based think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

The diplomat noted that Washington could not remain blind to those violations just because there was the agreement on Iran’s nuclear deal.

She called on other States to join the U.S. in its actions against Tehran.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the international nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreement was signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the P5+1 group of countries, comprising the U.S., Russia, China, France and the UK plus Germany and the EU.

In addition, Trump decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the JCPOA, in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear programme.

The unilateral move taken by the U.S. has been opposed by other signatories of the nuclear agreement.