The United Kingdom on Thursday extended its nationwide lockdown for no less than another three weeks, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak, which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

Britain said on Friday that China was targetting critics with sanctions and called on Beijing to allow international access to Xinjiang to verify the truth about human rights abuses in the province.


“It speaks volumes that, while the UK joins the international community in sanctioning those responsible for human rights abuses, the Chinese government sanctions its critics,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“If Beijing want to credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it should allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended