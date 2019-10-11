<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Much of California was on high alert Friday as fires tore through the state’s south, destroying dozens of buildings, officials said, with many neighbourhoods left without electricity.

Ablaze 70 miles (115 kilometres) east of Los Angeles swept through a mobile home park in hot, windy conditions.

A truck driver dumped the rubbish in his vehicle on the side of the road after it caught fire, sparking the blaze, Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman April Newman told the Los Angeles Times.

A helicopter and more than 200 firefighters were fighting the flames, the department said on its website, adding that 74 buildings had been destroyed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities ordered some 1,900 homes in the area be evacuated.

“The glow that surrounded us was so bright orange, it looked like it was in our backyard,” one local resident told TV station KTLA 5.

Another fire in the northwest of Los Angeles raged over some 1,600 acres (650 hectares).

Weather forecasters have warned of strong winds and “extremely critical fire” conditions Friday and state authorities have issued their highest fire alert — a red flag warning.

More than half a million people in the state were left in the dark Thursday after electricity companies switched off the power to prevent faulty lines sparking a repeat of last year’s infernos that killed around 90 people.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter it is helping carry out evacuations and has declared a “citywide tactical alert”.

Evacuation centres are open for those forced to leave their homes, said LA mayor Eric Garcetti.