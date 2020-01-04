<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

California authorities have ramped up security after a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Mark Ghilarducci, California Homeland Security Advisor and Director of Emergency Services made this known in statement on Saturday.

Ghilarducci added that the state’s office of emergency services maintained strong relationships with security and intelligence departments around the country and the world, and was continually monitoring the situation.

“At the same time, the California Cybersecurity Integration Center is working closely with its partner networks to prevent, protect against and mitigate possible cyber-attacks,” Ghilarducci said in the `Statement on State Threat Assessments’.

While agreeing that the assassination approved by the White House created a sense of unease, the security advisor said that there were currently no specific threats against the Golden State as a result of the events in the Middle East.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Friday also beefed up security and urged local residents to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

“While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran.

“We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intelligence that may develop,” the LAPD tweeted.