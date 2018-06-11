Police on Monday said six students and their college teacher were killed after a speeding bus crushed them on a highway in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the students, who were headed to the Taj Mahal city of Agra for a picnic, had got off their bus, which had made a stop for refuelling on the highway in Kannauj district.

“They were taking a stroll near the highway when a state roadways bus hit them from behind. Most of the victims died on the spot,” district deputy police chief Keshav Goswami said by phone.

Two more college staff suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Tens of thousands of people are killed in road accidents in India every year.

They are mostly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles or negligent driving.