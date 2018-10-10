



Police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova.

The suspect was arrested in Germany on Tuesday, three days after the 30-year-old reporter was found dead in a park in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse near the River Danube.

Police said she had been raped, beaten and suffocated, with her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and some of her clothes all missing.

Bulgarian interior minister Mladen Marinov has now confirmed that the man arrested has been charged with her murder and he is expected to be transferred from Germany shortly.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Severin Krasimirov, but prosecutors are not yet sure whether the murder was linked to Ms Marinova’s work.

She had recently reported on an investigation into alleged corruption involving EU funds and made her last appearance on TV on 30 September – the debut episode of a relaunched current affairs programme called Detector.

The murder case has shocked fellow journalists and sparked international condemnation, with Ms Marinova now the third European reporter to have been killed in the past year.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s best-known investigative journalist, was killed in a car bombing last October, and Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak was shot dead in February.

Elsewhere, Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi has been reported missing, with Turkey expressing fear he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.