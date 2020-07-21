



Bulgaria’s centre-right government survived, as expected, a no-confidence vote brought on Tuesday by opposition Socialists who accuse it of failing to uproot endemic corruption.





Thousands of Bulgarians have been rallying for almost two weeks against Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s cabinet.

Some 124 lawmakers in the 240-seat parliament voted against the fifth no-confidence motion against the coalition government that took office in 2017; 102 lawmakers were in favour.