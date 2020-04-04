<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Carrie Symonds has announced she has coronavirus after fiancee Boris Johnson went into isolation with the deadly pathogen.

Ms Symonds posted on Twitter earlier today and said: ‘I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.

‘Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.’

Pregnant woman were placed in a vulnerable group by the Chief Medical Officer on March 16.





The latest figures have shown that there are 41,903 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with 4,313 deaths.

Ms Symonds’s news comes five weeks after she announced that she is expecting a baby with Mr Johnson early in the summer and the pair plan to get married.

On her Instagram on February 29, Ms Symonds shared an intimate photo of her and the PM and wrote: ‘I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me.

‘Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.’