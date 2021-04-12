



Britain’s prime minister and leader of the main opposition party have paid tribute to Prince Philip in a special parliament session on Monday.

Dressed in black, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, and several lawmakers gathered in the House of Commons held a minute’s silence in memory of the duke before the speeches.

Johnson said: “By his unstinting service to The Queen, the Commonwealth, the armed forces, the environment, to millions of people young around the world and to countless other causes, he gave us all a model of selflessness, of putting others before ourselves.





“He made this country a better place, and for that, he will be remembered with gratitude and with fondness for generations to come.”

Starmer said: “At every stage of our national story for the last seven decades, he has been there.

“A symbol of the nation we hope to be at our best.”

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.