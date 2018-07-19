British police believe they have identified the suspects responsible for the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the nerve agent Novichok, the Press Association (PA) reported Thursday.

Several Russians were involved in the attempted murders, a source with knowledge of the investigation told PA, adding that their identities were confirmed by cross-checking security footage with records of people entering the country around that time.

Britain has repeatedly accused Russia of being responsible for the attack, which Russia denies.

The report comes ahead of an inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died earlier this month after coming into contact with a Novichok-type nerve agent on June 29.

The nerve agent was present in a bottle found at the Amesbury home of her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, who remains in critical condition in hospital.

Skripal and his daughter were found collapsed in Salisbury – about 10 kilometres from Amesbury – in March after they were poisoned with Novichok. Both later recovered.