British police on Friday said they had arrested a man at London’s Charing Cross railway station who claimed he had a bomb.

Emergency vehicles, with lights flashing stand outside Charing Cross Station in London, Britain, June 22, 2018 in this still image obtained from social media.

“A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested.

“We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible,’’ British Transport Police said

Footage on social media showed a large police presence including armed officers at the station which handles services to the capital from southeast England.

Britain is currently on its second highest threat level of “severe’’, meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.