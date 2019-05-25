<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A British climber has become the latest to die on Mount Everest – where 10 people are said to have died in the last few weeks.

Dozens of climbers have been making the assault on the summit in the narrow window of opportunity when weather conditions are good enough.

The Briton is reported to have made the top of the world’s highest mountain but died 150 metres (almost 500ft) below on his way back down.

He was named by Nepal’s Department of Tourism director Meera Acharya as Robin Fisher, according to the Himalayan Times.

His death brings to at least 20 the number killed in the spring season while climbing mountains above 8,000 metres, of which Everest is one of several.

Murari Sharma, managing director at Everest Pariwar Treks, told the Kathmandu-based newspaper the 44-year-old climber was part of the six-member expedition led by Dani Fuller.

Mr Sharma told the paper: “The climbers along with his sherpa guide made it to the summit at around 8.30am.”

He added that the climber died below the summit while a sherpa guide had also complained of illness and been rescued at a the lower camp.

The reports come after a picture emerged showing queuing to reach the top of the mountain, in a region that is known as the “roof of the world”.

For many people interested in climbing, Everest has become a serious ambition, with many trekking firms offering to help people achieve their goals, and reaching to the highest point on earth is no longer restricted to professional mountaineers.

Irishman Kevin Hynes, 56, died in his tent in the early hours of Friday at a height of 7,000 metres.

The father-of-two had texted friends the day before to say the expedition was “proving the most fun he had had”.

His death comes a week after fellow Irishman Seamus Lawless, from Bray, Co Wicklow, fell as he was descending from the peak, having achieved his “lifelong dream” to scale the mountain.

A search operation was launched to find Mr Lawless, but his family said in a statement on Friday the mission had been called off due to adverse weather.