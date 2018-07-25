Britain on Wednesday launched a toolkit offering advice to companies employing EU citizens who wish to remain in the UK following Brexit.

“The toolkit will help us to reach out to all EU citizens living in this country and help them get their new immigration status,” Home Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

The toolkit, containing leaflets, posters and a briefing pack, is to “help employers across the UK communicate clear and consistent messages about the EU Settlement Scheme”, the government explained.

Britain’s settlement scheme will be phased in later this year before its full opening by the end of March to coincide with the country’s planned exit from the European Union.

“Our settlement scheme will offer security and certainty to EU citizens living in the UK,” said Javid.

“Once the scheme has launched, employers, industry groups and charities will play a vital role in ensuring they can secure their status quickly and easily.”

The deadline for settlement applications is June 30, 2021.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday said she would take personal control of Brexit negotiations with the EU, as time runs out to get a deal before March.

Overall responsibility for the talks is being moved to the Cabinet Office, the ministry which supports May and where her main Brexit advisor, civil servant Olly Robbins, is based.

The ministry led by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, ostensibly the public face of the negotiations will instead focus on domestic preparations for the exit, including the risk of reaching no deal.