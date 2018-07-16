British Prime Minister Theresa May was hit by a ninth resignation from her Conservative government on Monday over opposition to her proposals for leaving the European Union, as political rival Boris Johnson promoted his alternative Brexit vision.

May warned the party over the weekend that there could be “no Brexit at all” if they put her plans to leave the bloc in jeopardy.

However, Scott Mann, a Conservative lawmaker for Cornwall in south-western England, joined the eurosceptic rebels by resigning as a parliamentary private secretary to the treasury.

In his resignation letter, Mann said he feared that some of May’s proposals would put him “in direct conflict with the views expressed by a large section of my constituents.”

“I am not prepared to compromise their wishes to deliver a watered down Brexit,’’ he wrote.

His resignation followed that of another parliamentary private secretary, Robert Courts, on Sunday.

Courts said he had resigned so that he could “express discontent” with May’s proposals in expected parliamentary votes.

The exodus began with former Brexit secretary David Davis and closely followed by former foreign secretary Johnson.

Johnson backed a “global Britain,” saying he wanted British people to be “champions and catalysts for open markets, and militate ceaselessly for free trade deals.”

Johnson wrote in his resignation letter that the Brexit “dream” was “dying, suffocated by needless self doubt,” adding that under May’s plan Britain was “headed for the status of a colony.”