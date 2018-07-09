Brexit Secretary, David Davis, who has been leading United Kingdom negotiations to leave the European Union, has resigned from government.

He told the BBC that he was no longer the best person to deliver the British Prime Minister, Theresa May’s Brexit plan – agreed by the cabinet on Friday – as he did not “believe” in it.

He said the “career-ending” decision was a personal one but he felt the UK was “giving away too much and too easily” to the EU in the negotiations.

Mrs. May said she did not agree but thanked him for his work.

The resignation is a blow to Mrs. May as she seeks to win over Eurosceptic MPs to her proposed Brexit vision.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019 after a referendum was held in 2016, but the two sides have yet to agree how trade will work between the UK and the EU afterwards.

There have been differences within the Conservative Party over how far the UK should prioritise the economy by compromising on issues such as leaving the remit of the European Court of Justice and ending free movement of people.