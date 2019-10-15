Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay urged Brussels to show “creativity and flexibility” in negotiations over Britain leaving the EU on Thursday, after the Finnish prime minister said London must produce new proposals by the end of this month.

Britain’s Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was “still very possible” as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week.

“The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed but detailed conversations are underway and a deal is still very possible,” Barclay said as he arrived for a meeting with EU ministers in Luxembourg.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories