Britain’s Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay said Tuesday that a divorce deal with the EU was “still very possible” as the two sides pursue intense negotiations ahead of a summit this week.
“The talks are ongoing. We need to give them space to proceed but detailed conversations are underway and a deal is still very possible,” Barclay said as he arrived for a meeting with EU ministers in Luxembourg.
