Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s Journal O Dia, reported.

Bolsonaro’s aide Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for it on Wednesday.

Both men dined with President Donald Trump at his Florida’s Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night and shook hands with him. Wajngarten even took a photograph, in which he stood next to Trump.

So far, the Brazilian leader has not shown any symptoms. The results of a second test are expected to be known on Friday, Mail Online reported.





On Thursday, Trump brushed aside concerns about the encounter – the latest in a series of brushes the president has had with the highly-contagious disease.

Trump and the first family have resisted going into self-quarantine despite other lawmakers who came into contact with those testing positive for the disease going into voluntary isolation.

Other world leaders, too, are self-quarantining. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a voluntary 14-day quarantine after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for the disease.