



Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday in connection with a large-scale corruption investigation, local media reported.

The 78-year-old was held in the city of Sao Paulo, according to broadcaster Globo News.

Temer is under investigation in connection with Lava Jato, Brazil’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.

The affair, which centres on the state oil company Petrobras, has implicated about 12 politicians and entrepreneurs.

Another former Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence on corruption charges linked to Lava Jato.

Centrist Temer served as president from 2016 until Jan. 1, when right-winger Jair Bolsonaro succeeded him.