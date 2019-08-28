Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilians on Twitter have been apologising to Brigitte, the wife of French President, Emmanuel Macron, after their President, Jair Bolsonaro, insulted her on social media.

Bolsonaro had responded to a post on his Facebook page insulting Mrs Macron’s looks after her husband insisted that Amazon wildfires take top billing at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Using the hashtags, #DesculpaBrigitte and #PardonBrigitte (meaning ‘sorry’ in Portuguese and French), Brazilians have been denouncing Bolsonaro’s insult and apologising to Brigitte and Macron.

