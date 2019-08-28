Brazilians on Twitter have been apologising to Brigitte, the wife of French President, Emmanuel Macron, after their President, Jair Bolsonaro, insulted her on social media.
Bolsonaro had responded to a post on his Facebook page insulting Mrs Macron’s looks after her husband insisted that Amazon wildfires take top billing at the G7 summit in Biarritz.
Using the hashtags, #DesculpaBrigitte and #PardonBrigitte (meaning ‘sorry’ in Portuguese and French), Brazilians have been denouncing Bolsonaro’s insult and apologising to Brigitte and Macron.
#PardonBrigitte I am very ashamed of my president. He did not get my vote and never will. You are an awesome woman. Brazilian women support you! #desculpeBrigitte #DesculpaBrigitte
— Maria Tereza Boor (@tereza_boor) August 28, 2019
Bolsonaro doesn’t represent me! #PardonBrigitte
— Wander (@Waaander2) August 28, 2019
That man may be the president but he certainly doesn't represent us! #DesculpaBrigitte #PardonBrigitte https://t.co/U6RELAxxZu
— Camila Antunes (@camilacaifos) August 28, 2019
— Maria E. ✨ (@sednemable) August 28, 2019
#PardonBrigitte I’m so sorry. That man does not represent me.
— Criisyk (@criisyk) August 28, 2019
I want to say sorry #DesculpaBrigitte , Bolsonaro doesn’t represent Brazil, he’s only a voice of the hate, homophobia, racism and sexism! I’m ashamed of it, accept our apologies @EmmanuelMacron and wife! Together we Resist 🧡 🇫🇷 🇧🇷 🌹#PardonBrigitte #SorryBrigitte pic.twitter.com/wR1KEaAcEQ
— Fabricio 🇧🇷 (@fabriciokatycat) August 28, 2019
#pardonBrigitte https://t.co/MIBCF84Q4l
— Nairan Castro (@nairan_castro) August 28, 2019
#PardonBrigitte. accept our apology on behalf of educated people in Brazil. There are still good people here. We are ashamed of Bolsonaro's attitude.#pardonnenousBrigitte 🌹🌹🌹🌹
— D.Morganna🖖 (@DhadiMRS) August 28, 2019
#PardonBrigitte #pardonnenousBrigitte #desculpabrigitti
I humbly and deeply apologize for our "president"'s behavior. He does not speak for many of us, and I, as an individual, am very ashamed of his many stands and words.
— ice type gym leader, arthur the tired (@SymmetricKarma) August 28, 2019
Sorry, Brigitte. 💐#desculpeBrigitte #PardonBrigitte https://t.co/WFLRTJ199U
— Thamirys Lyra (@LyraThamirys) August 28, 2019