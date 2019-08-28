<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazilians on Twitter have been apologising to Brigitte, the wife of French President, Emmanuel Macron, after their President, Jair Bolsonaro, insulted her on social media.

Bolsonaro had responded to a post on his Facebook page insulting Mrs Macron’s looks after her husband insisted that Amazon wildfires take top billing at the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Using the hashtags, #DesculpaBrigitte and #PardonBrigitte (meaning ‘sorry’ in Portuguese and French), Brazilians have been denouncing Bolsonaro’s insult and apologising to Brigitte and Macron.

#PardonBrigitte I am very ashamed of my president. He did not get my vote and never will. You are an awesome woman. Brazilian women support you! #desculpeBrigitte #DesculpaBrigitte — Maria Tereza Boor (@tereza_boor) August 28, 2019

That man may be the president but he certainly doesn't represent us! #DesculpaBrigitte #PardonBrigitte https://t.co/U6RELAxxZu — Camila Antunes (@camilacaifos) August 28, 2019

#PardonBrigitte I’m so sorry. That man does not represent me. — Criisyk (@criisyk) August 28, 2019

I want to say sorry #DesculpaBrigitte , Bolsonaro doesn’t represent Brazil, he’s only a voice of the hate, homophobia, racism and sexism! I’m ashamed of it, accept our apologies @EmmanuelMacron and wife! Together we Resist 🧡 🇫🇷 🇧🇷 🌹#PardonBrigitte #SorryBrigitte pic.twitter.com/wR1KEaAcEQ — Fabricio 🇧🇷 (@fabriciokatycat) August 28, 2019

#PardonBrigitte. accept our apology on behalf of educated people in Brazil. There are still good people here. We are ashamed of Bolsonaro's attitude.#pardonnenousBrigitte 🌹🌹🌹🌹 — D.Morganna🖖 (@DhadiMRS) August 28, 2019