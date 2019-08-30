<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has stoked diplomatic row by comparing his 37-year-old wife, Michelle, with French First Lady, Brigitte Marie-Claude Trogneux-Macron, who is 66 years old.

French President Emmanuel Macron is 41, while his Brazilian counterpart is 64 years old.

Bolsonaro angered Macron when he appeared to mock Macron’s wife, Brigitte, in a Facebook response.

Bolsonaro, on his Facebook wall, had responded to a user who had posted a meme comparing image of the Brazilian First Lady with that of the French first lady, and implying that Macron was jealous.

“Do not humiliate the man hahahah,” Bolsonaro had responded.

Macron considered his Brazilian counterpart’s response as “extremely disrespectful.”

“He had extremely disrespectful comments towards my wife,” Macron said, while speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Monday.

“What can I tell you? It’s sad. It’s sad for him and for Brazilians. I think that Brazilian women are probably ashamed to read that their president has done that.

“I think that Brazilians, a great people, are a bit ashamed of this behaviour.

“As I have a lot of friendship and respect for the Brazilian people, I hope that they will quickly have a president who is up to the job.”

According to Bolsonaro’s Wiki bio, Michelle is his third wife and she had worked as his secretary.

Macron seemed to have angered Bolsonaro last week when he described the Amazon rainforest wildfires as an “international crisis that should be on the agenda at the G7 Summit.”

Bolsonaro said the idea of G7 discussing the issue was “reminiscent of a colonial mindset that was inappropriate in the 21st century.”