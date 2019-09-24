British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal.
“The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck,” Johnson told reporters on a visit to New York, referring to the Labour leader.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]