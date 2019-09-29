<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised to Queen Elizabeth for asking her to approve the unlawful suspension of the House of Commons, The Times of London reported today.

The newspaper reported that Johnson made his mea culpa on Tuesday, after the British Supreme Court found that the five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

“The decision to advise her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said.

“Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices,” Hale said. “It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next.”

Johnson who was in New York for the UN 74th General Assembly when the verdict was delivered rushed back home to face tough questioning by parliamentary colleagues on Wednesday and calls that he should resign.

“He got on to the Queen as quickly as possible to say how sorry he was,” the newspaper said.

But Johnson did not apologise to his colleagues.

Johnson’s controversial shutdown order had been meant to give Parliament no time to debate his planned No-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.