Disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, facing a charge of sex trafficking of minors in New York has committed suicide.

Reports said he committed suicide in his cell.

Epstein, a hedge fund billionaire who had ties to top politicians and celebrities, was charged on 8 July with sexually exploiting dozens of young girls.

Epstein, 66, was arrested at an airport in New Jersey after returning to the United States from Paris on a private jet.

In an indictment unsealed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, he was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.