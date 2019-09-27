<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





American politician who has served as a junior United States Senator from Vermont since 2007, Bernie Sanders, has called out President Donald Trump, saying he “is a spoiled brat.”

Sanders, who is the longest serving independent in U.S. congressional history and a member of the Democratic caucus, ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president and is running again in 2020.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @BernieSanders on Friday, Sanders had tweeted:

He vowed, “The American people are ready for a government that works for them, not the powerful special interests who can afford to buy off politicians.

“We can’t be bought, and we’re going to win because we have the people.”