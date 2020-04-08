Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the oldest man in the race for White House, has announced his withdrawal.
The 77 year-old Senator is a Democrat.
His dramatic announcement came weeks after he shunned calls to withdraw for his moderate rival Joe Biden.
The race is now frozen by the coronavirus crisis.
Sanders will address his supporters later today via a livestream.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]