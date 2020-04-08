Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has warned Russia to stay out of the 2020 presidential elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, the oldest man in the race for White House, has announced his withdrawal.

The 77 year-old Senator is a Democrat.


His dramatic announcement came weeks after he shunned calls to withdraw for his moderate rival Joe Biden.

The race is now frozen by the coronavirus crisis.

Sanders will address his supporters later today via a livestream.

