Frontline Democratic party hopeful, Bernie Sanders, Sunday, told U.S. President Donald Trump that he would not win re-election.

Sanders stated this after Trump mocked him in a tweet.

It read: “Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!”

Sanders, the longest serving independent in U.S. congressional history, didn’t allow the tirade go unreplied.

He retorted: “It means you’re going to lose.”

The response attracted 580,000 likes in 12 hours.





Meanwhile, Trump has, warned Iran against killing citizens protesting after it admitted shooting down an airliner with 176 people aboard.

“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people”, he tweeted.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you.

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.

"The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people."