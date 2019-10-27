Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during his Likud party meeting in Jerusalem on September 18, 2019. Netanyahu has cancelled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the “political context” in Israel, sources in his office told AFP. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it “an important milestone”.

Speaking on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio, Netanyahu added however that “the battle continues”.

