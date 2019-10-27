Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it “an important milestone”.
Speaking on a visit to an Israeli air force base in remarks broadcast by army radio, Netanyahu added however that “the battle continues”.
