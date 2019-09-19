[FILE] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech before lighting a stylised-menorah during the start of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, in Ramat Gan in the suburbs of the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on December 2, 2018. – Israeli police on December 2 recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences, the third such move against the premier in recent months. Netanyahu immediately rejected the accusations, but the three cases against him have led to speculation that they could eventually force the long-serving prime minister to step down. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on his main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday to form a unity government together as election results showed both without an obvious path to a majority coalition.

Netanyahu, in a video message, said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible.

