A fourth person was killed by a Belgian gunman the day before he went on to shoot dead two police officers and a civilian.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL the attacker, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before”.

The 29-year-old was killed by police after Tuesday’s attack, which left two female police officers and one bystander dead.

Mr Jambon said that the person who was murdered on Monday was a former inmate who spent time in jail with Herman.

Police have revealed he was known to authorities for years, predominantly as a petty criminal with a record that included theft, drug offences and assault.