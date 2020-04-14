<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former United States President, Barack Obama has declared support for Joe Biden as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

Obama made the declaration in a live stream event shared on his Twitter page.

He urged lovers of the country to also support Biden for President

Trump is the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. 2020 Election.

Obama said, “I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go:





“For all of us who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in.

“I’ll see you on the campaign trail as soon as I can.”

Meanwhile, United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed Joe Biden as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

His support will now calm nerves as Biden will go into the nomination, coming up in a few weeks, unopposed.