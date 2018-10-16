Bahrain jails seven over oil pipeline blast





A Bahrain court sentenced seven citizens to prison terms Monday, stripping six of their nationality after finding the group guilty of attacking an oil pipeline last year, according to Arabnews .com reports.

According to the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA), five of the defendants were handed life sentences, one was given 10 years behind bars and another five years.

The charges included forming a “terrorist group” and “training in the use of weapons and explosives,” BNA said.

The November 2017 blast cut off the pipeline linking Bahrain’s Bapco refinery with oil giant Aramco’s main pumping station in neighbouring Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran province.

Manama in February accused Iran of training and arming at least two of those involved in the explosion.