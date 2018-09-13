A romantic suspense novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, who once wrote an essay entitled “How To Murder Your Husband,” has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Dan Brophy.

Police in Portland, Oregon, US arrested Crampton-Brophy, last Wednesday and charged her with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon.

Her husband, a 63-year-old chef, was fatally shot in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, in an early-morning shooting that yielded no suspects, reports The Oregonian.

While Crampton Brophy appeared in court on charges of murder, police and prosecutors have remained silent on a possible motive.

On the day after the murder, the author of the self-published novels “The Wrong Husband” and “Girl Most Likely To,” took to Facebook to express her disbelief at her spouse’s death.

In 2012, Crampton-Brophy told the Romancing the Genres blog what attracted her to romantic suspense stories.

“Murder, mayhem and gore seem to come naturally to me which means my husband has learned to sleep with one eye open,” she told the blog.

According to court documents, the couple were married for 27 years