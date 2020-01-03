<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There have been devastating aftermath of bushfires across New South Wales after they tore through the state’s south coast, leaving homes and wildlife scorched.

Residents of Rosedale, 18km south of Bateman’s Bay, were forced to flee on New Year’s Eve, hours before a massive fire engulfed the town.

Areas of the small coastal town that have been completely wiped out, with properties suffering extensive damage to their roofs and windows, while others were flattened to a pile of debris.

The Rural Fire Service said earlier this week at least 176 homes had been lost across the state, including 40 at Malua Bay and 15 at Rosedale.

Vehicles that were left behind as residents fled the inferno were reduced to a pile of metal with the tires melted off.

Harrowing photos also show devastation to wildlife, including scorched kangaroos who were burnt to death as they tried to escape the blaze.

Temperatures surpassing 40C are set to combine with dry lightning strikes and wind to add to NSW’s bushfire nightmare over the weekend.

But a number of days of respite are expected to follow.

Saturday’s forecast paints a grim outlook for parts of the state – particularly the NSW south coast – already battling scores of uncontrolled deadly bushfires as residents flee their homes and holiday-goers cancel plans.

Heat is set to quickly rise on Saturday before a change sweeps over the state, Bureau of Meteorology acting NSW manager Jane Golding said.

‘In short, we’ve got a long hot day to get through first with some really dangerous fire dangers,’ Ms. Golding told reporters on Friday.

‘That cold front bringing that southerly change, we’re expecting that not to reach the far south coast… until late in the day, to move through the Batemans Bay region early evening and come through Sydney about midnight.’