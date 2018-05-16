The Arab League will be holding an urgent meeting on Thursday in light of the escalating situation in Gaza after a request from Saudi Arabia. The meeting will include foreign ministers from all Arab states.

A diplomatic source said that the meeting will tackle the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. The meeting also seeks to confront the “illegal decision” taken by the US to move its embassy to Jerusalem, the source added.

The Arab League is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday at the level of permanent representatives.

Meanwhile, the people of Gaza mourned the death of some 61 people who were killed on Monday by Israeli forces.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Palestinians rallied near Israel’s border fence to protest a blockade of their territory and the move of the US Embassy to contested Jerusalem that day.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 2,700 people were injured, including 1,360 by live fire. Of the wounded, 130 are in serious or critical condition.

It was the deadliest day in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas.