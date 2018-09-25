United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York. EPA
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday opened the world’s largest diplomatic gathering with a stark warning of growing chaos and confusion as the rules-based global order comes under threat of breaking down.

Addressing the opening session of the UN General Assembly, Guterres said trust in the rules-based global order and among states was “at a breaking point” and international cooperation becoming more difficult.

“Today, world order is increasingly chaotic. Power relations are less clear,” Guterres told the 193-nation assembly just minutes before President Donald Trump was to take the podium. “Universal values are being eroded. Democratic principles are under siege.”

