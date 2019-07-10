<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking in public for the third time in less than a month.

Mrs Merkel’s body shook as she stood outside with Finnish PM Antti Rinne while watching military honours in Berlin to mark his arrival.

She was first seen shaking uncontrollably during her reception of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 18, but later said she felt better after drinking some water.

Mrs Merkel was seen shaking again as she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27 in her second such bout within two weeks.

Her spokesman said at the time she was fine and she later headed off to Japan for the G20 summit.

Merkel, 64, has been at the helm in Germany for 14 years. She announced last year that she will step down as chancellor when her current term is finished in 2021.