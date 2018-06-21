German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged a 100 million-dollar-loan to Jordan, during a visit to Amman, to support the kingdom’s to implement reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Merkel, the loan comes in addition to another 384 million Euros (442 million dollars) Germany promised Jordan this year.

Jordan’s economy has suffered in recent years due to neighbouring conflicts and an influx of refugees.

The conflict and influx have prompted the government to take a three-year loan from the IMF in 2016 that amounted to 723 million dollars.

In response, the government introduced series of austerity measures that included a new draft tax law.

The bill prompted a week of protests across the country and forced the government to resign.