President Donald Trump’s near-daily affront on American media outlets and specific journalists who run them has become an enduring feature of his administration.

Consequently, many Americans are also relentless in their pushbacks of the president for seeking a destruction of an institution enshrined in the Constitution as one of the major fabrics of the American society.

Mr Trump’s deep-seated contempt for the American media predated his exploration for presidency — and was aggravated by his elevation to the highest office. He spends a good chunk of his presidential time attacking the media, especially The New York Times, The Washington Post and other major outlets, claiming they are biased, pro-opposition and therefore ‘fake news.’

From the Russian election interference controversy to allegations of sexual escapades with adult porn stars, Mr Trump has blamed virtually every misfortune he suffered since assuming office in January 2017 on the media, setting his supporters against them in return. It is no longer uncommon for journalists to be viciously attacked online and physically in the United States.

On Saturday, as impeachment inquiry against the president worsens over claims he attempted to use Ukraine authorities to go after the family of Joe Biden, an opposition figure and potential challenger in 2020, Mr Trump posted a tweet attacking The Washington Post and The New York Times.

He accused the media of being “fixed” and “corrupt”, as he maintained that his telephone call with the Ukrainian president asking for corruption investigation of Mr Biden’s son, Hunter, was “appropriate”.

As usual, a torrent of insults followed the president’s comments from his fellow Americans, many of which lectured the president on the constitutionality and the role of the media.

Although the replies were overwhelmingly negative, some users relished the president’s attack on the media and encouraged him.

The Democrats in the House of Representatives have commenced impeachment probe of Mr Trump for the call, which they saw as unethical and damaging to American interest. The president, a Republican, has dismissed the probe as a distraction from a ‘do-nothing’ Democratic caucus, saying it would fail either in the House or by the time it gets to the Republican-majority Senate.