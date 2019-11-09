<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Guinness World Records has named John and Charlotte Henderson as the world’s oldest couple.

John is 106, while Charlotte is 105 years old. They were married over 79 years ago on December 15, 1939, GWR reports.

On December 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage.

Charlotte was born on November 8, 1914; while husband John was born on December 24, 1912.

Charlotte was 25, while John was a few days shy of his 27th birthday when they married.

They married during the Great Depression, where their hotel room for their honeymoon was only $7.

John and Charlotte met in a class at the University of Texas in 1934, where Charlotte was studying to be a teacher, while John played football for the Longhorns.

John Henderson also holds the title of world’s oldest living former UT football player. They have a tradition of attending at least one UT football game per season for the past 84 consecutive years.

Asked about the secret to their long life and happy marriage, John replied, “Live life in moderation and be cordial to your spouse.”