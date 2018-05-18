A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 104 passengers on board crashed shortly after taking off Friday from Havana’s Jose Marti airport, state media reported.

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed “near the international airport,” state agency Prensa Latina reported. Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin.

Witnesses told AFP a thick column of smoke could be seen rising above the crash site.