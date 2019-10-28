Anti-Brexit activists hold placards and wave Union and EU flags as they demonstrate near the Houses of Parliament in central London on January 28, 2019. – Despite the humiliating rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, Britain is no closer to knowing the end result of its vote to leave the European Union. A raft of amendments to be voted on by MPs on Tuesday threaten to further muddy the waters as the clock ticks down to Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU on March 29. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

The European Union (EU) has agreed to grant the UK’s request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31 instead of the deadline of Oct. 31, European Council President Donald Tusk said Monday.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a #Brexit flextension until Jan. 31, 2020.

“The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” Tusk said on Twitter.

The decision was made at a Monday meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU.

Tusk is expected to start a 24-hour written procedure, an EU source told Sputnik.

Flextension means that the UK can leave earlier if the withdrawal deal is ratified.

The EU does not want the extension to be used to renegotiate the deal.

After the extension has been granted, the UK has to nominate an EU commissioner.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for a delay last week after the UK parliament refused to approve the withdrawal deal immediately. Johnson has insisted, however, that Brexit can still be secured within the agreed deadline of Oct. 31.

