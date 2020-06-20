



At total of 17 insurgents were killed and 12 others wounded as a clash erupted in Afghanistan‘s eastern Paktika province on Friday, a statement of Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The clash erupted late on Friday night after tens of Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Sar Rawza area and police retaliated forcing the militants to flee after leaving 17 bodies behind and 12 others injured, the statement said.





An amount of arms and ammunition as well as 22 motorcycles were seized from the insurgents during the hour-long clash, said the statement.

The statement also confirmed the death of one police and injury of two others, following the overnight fighting.

Taliban militants have not commented.