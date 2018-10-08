



Eight people were killed and over 30,000 affected as strong winds and heavy rains lashed out across Sri Lanka over the weekend, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday.

DMC Spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili said fresh warnings had been issued in several districts as more rains were expected later on Monday and Tuesday.

He said fishing and naval communities had been warned to take precautions as wind speeds in north and northwest of the country and the capital Colombo.

Kodippili said a depression or cyclonic atmosphere was still present in the Arabian Sea which was expected to bring in more rains over the island in the coming days.

So far, over 1,000 houses have been damaged due to the adverse weather while over 3,000 people have been evacuated to safer shelters.

“If rains continue during the day, people living in low lying areas will be urged to move to the safe shelters,’’ Kodippili said.

Meanwhile, the forces and police have been called in to help evacuate families and save those stranded as a result of the disaster situation.

Some 1,200 soldiers have been placed on standby to assist those stranded by the floods.

The Meteorology Department in its latest weather update said the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea was located 1,650 km away from Colombo.

It said that very heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough seas and winds could be expected in sea areas within 100 km to 200 km of its location.

“The depression in the Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify further into deep depression in the last 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

It is likely to move northwest away from Sri Lanka,” the Meteorology Department said.