French policeman Arnaud Beltrame, who took the place of a hostage during an attack at a supermarket, has died.

Mr Beltrame had swapped himself with the last remaining hostage during the attack in Trebes, south west France, on Friday.

He was shot by Redouane Lakdim, prompting counter-terror officers to storm the supermarket and shoot the Islamist terrorist dead.

President Emmanuel Macron had said of Mr Beltrame’s actions: “He saved lives and honoured his colleagues and his country.”

Mr Beltrame, who was married, had taken part in an exercise on dealing with a mass shooting in a supermarket as recently as December.