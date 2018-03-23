Agence France-Presse

At a University of Miami rally to combat sexual assault on Thursday, ex-Vice President Joe Biden had made an undisguised reference to President Donald Trump’s alleged irreverent attitude to women.

Biden, who was ex-President Barack Obama’s deputy had noted, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’”

It was a reference to an Access Hollywood audio recording in which Trump could be heard boasting about kissing and groping women without their consent.

When asked if he would like to have a debate with Trump, he had responded, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

In response — via his much cherished Twitter handle, as usual — President Trump threatened Biden, saying he “would go down fast and hard” if they were to fight physically.

See Trump’s tweet in response to Biden’s speech:

