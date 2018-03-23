At a University of Miami rally to combat sexual assault on Thursday, ex-Vice President Joe Biden had made an undisguised reference to President Donald Trump’s alleged irreverent attitude to women.

Biden, who was ex-President Barack Obama’s deputy had noted, “A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’”

It was a reference to an Access Hollywood audio recording in which Trump could be heard boasting about kissing and groping women without their consent.

When asked if he would like to have a debate with Trump, he had responded, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

In response — via his much cherished Twitter handle, as usual — President Trump threatened Biden, saying he “would go down fast and hard” if they were to fight physically.

See Trump’s tweet in response to Biden’s speech:

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018