President Vladimir Putin of Russia said on Friday that the large-scale civic participation and unification of the Russian people, as well as the fact that they act responsibly are very important against the backdrop of internal and external challenges.

Putin made this known in his address to the nation, following the announcement of the final election results.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final results of the Sunday presidential election, which showed that Putin was re-elected with 76.69 per cent of the vote.

“Taking into account the large-scale, unprecedented support you have given me … I feel the need to address you, the people who backed my candidature across the country, to all the Russian citizens.

“I think that such large-scale civic participation, your responsibility, the consolidation is very important, especially nowadays, amid complicated internal and external challenges we face,” Putin said.

According to the president, all the forthcoming steps made by the Russian authorities will strive to ensure the nation’s development.

“I would like to stress that all future decisions, including the most complicated ones, would be determined by only one factor — the need to overcome the existing situation, where Russia falls behind in several spheres, to ensure the dynamic development of the country and new quality of people’s lives, and to address the historic challenges we face,” the president added.

According to the Russian leader, all such decisions will be made on behalf of the country, Russian citizens and future generations.

“We will act in an open way, we will discuss all key decisions with the people. We will explain the reasons behind our steps and the goals we want to achieve [to the people],” Putin said.

The Russian presidential election took place on Sunday, in which a total of eight candidates ran.

Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin came in second place with 11.77 per cent of the vote, while head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky came in third place with 5.65 per cent of the vote.