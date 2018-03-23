The US Senate passed a $1.3 trillion federal spending bill in dramatic dark-of-night fashion early Friday, overcoming hurdles that threatened to send the government into its third shutdown of 2018.

Lawmakers stared down a self-imposed deadline of midnight Friday, when federal funding was set to expire, and passed the mammoth package by a vote of 65-32, with hours to spare.

It now goes to the White House to be signed by President Donald Trump, whose aides have said he supports the bill.

The measure boosts military and domestic spending, increases border security, funds infrastructure and student loan projects, and includes provisions to reduce gun violence, but does not address protections for undocumented immigrants or efforts to stabilize health insurance prices.