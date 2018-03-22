Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, has been charged with corruption and illegal campaign financing over allegations that Muammar Gaddafi, the slain Libyan leader, helped fund his 2007 election campaign.

After five years of investigation and two days of questioning Sarkozy, 63, in police custody, judges looking into the scandal decided they had enough evidence to charge the one-term president who seved from 2007 to 2012.

He was first taken into custody in the Nanterre suburb, west of Paris, on Tuesday morning before returning for another interrogation session on Wednesday morning.

“This calumny has made my life a living hell since March 11, 2011,” the newspaper Le Figaro quoted Sarkozy as having told the investigators.

He will have six months to appeal to have the charges overturned, which is he is likely to do, and the judges will have to make a further decision about whether they have sufficient proof to take the case to trial.

The case is connected to accusations that Sarkozy received money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his successful election bid in 2007, allegations he denies and has dismissed as “grotesque”.

The prosecution claims Sarkozy spent nearly double the legal limit of $24m on his campaign, using false billing from a public-relations firm called Bygmalion.

An investigation into the allegations has been under way since 2013.

“When the Arab Spring kicks off… there are real questions about this 2011 war with France where Nicolas Sarkozy overstepped the mandate of the United Nations, to the point where a regime was overthrown… one can [only] wonder if there was not a dimension of private war to destroy the evidence,” Edwy Plenel, editor at MediaPart, told Al Jazeera.

In 2016, businessman Ziad Takieddine told French investigative site Mediapart that he had delivered suitcases containing more than $6m in cash from Libya to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff, Claude Gueant.

“These are the facts, yes … Gaddafi paid Sarkozy, it paid for the campaign, it paid for other things …,” Takieddine said.

His rightwing Republicans party has so far backed him publicly.

“Friendship and loyal support to Nicolas Sarkozy in this test,” the treasurer of his 2007 campaign, Eric Woerth, tweeted.

But there have been signs of unease among some senior conservatives who fear being contaminated by the mounting allegations against him.

Brice Hortefeux, a Sarkozy ally who was a top minister during his presidency, was also questioned on Tuesday.

“Mr Hortefeux again assured that there was no financing from Libya or any foreign country,” his lawyer Jean-Yves Dupeux told agencies.

In 2011, as NATO-backed forces were driving Gaddafi out of power, the long-time Libyan leader’s youngest son Seif al-Islam, told Euronews network that “Sarkozy must first give back the money he took from Libya to finance his electoral campaign”.

Sarkozy has dismissed the allegations as the rantings of vindictive Gaddafi loyalists who were furious over the French-led military intervention in Libya that helped end Gaddafi’s 41-year rule and ultimately led to his death.

Sarkozy has also sued Mediapart, which has led media coverage of the Libyan allegations since 2012 when it published a document allegedly signed by Libya’s intelligence chief showing that Gaddafi had agreed to finance Sarkozy to the tune of 50m euros ($62m).

Le Monde newspaper reported on Wednesday that several other Gaddafi government members had come forward recently with more evidence.

Takieddine claimed he provided 1.5 to 2 million euros ($1.8m, $2m) in 200-euro ($247) and 500-euro ($618) notes each time and was given the money by Gaddafi’s military intelligence chief, Abdallah Senussi.

The legal investigation is looking into these allegations, as well as a 500,000-euro ($618,341) foreign cash transfer to Sarkozy’s former interior minister Claude Gueant and the 2009 sale of a luxury villa in the south of France to a Libyan investment fund for a suspiciously high price.

Businessman Alexandre Djouhri, an associate of Sarkozy, sold the property for 10m euros ($12,368) to a fund managed by Gaddafi’s ex-chief of staff, Bashir Saleh.

In January, Djouhri was arrested off a flight at Heathrow airport and appeared in court in London on suspicion of fraud and money laundering linked to the French probe.