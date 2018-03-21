Israel’s military has formally admitted that it destroyed a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007.

It said the air raid in the eastern Deir-al-Zour region had removed “an emerging existential threat to Israel and the entire region.”

The military said the reactor was close to being completed. It is long been thought Israel was responsible, but it never acknowledged this until now.

Syria has repeatedly denied that the bombed site was a nuclear reactor, the BBC reports.

The admission comes after Israeli military censors lifted an order banning officials from discussing the operation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said in the past that the site was “very likely” to have been a nuclear reactor.

It has also suggested that it was being built with the help of North Korea.

Syria, which has joined the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, has denied this.

It released newly declassified materials related to the air raid on 5-6 September 2007.

They included what Israel said was footage of the strike on the al-Kubar facility in Syria’s desert region, as well as photographs of the covert operation.