A shooting erupted at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland on Tuesday, but the event was “contained,” officials said.
There were no immediate official reports of casualties in the shooting at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website that the school was on lockdown and the incident had been “contained” but provided no further details.
